The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $333.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

