The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.6% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $333.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $330.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

