The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,961.41

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,961.41 ($24.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,980 ($25.04). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,964 ($24.84), with a volume of 445,818 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.89) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($26.25) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,238.75 ($28.32).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Weir Group

The Weir Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,231.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,071.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,961.41.

In other news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($25.75), for a total value of £38,052.84 ($48,131.60). 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Weir Group

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.