The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of WMB opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 84.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

