Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 60,294 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 60,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $340,058.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,901,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,912.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 126,324 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $699,834.96.

On Thursday, June 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Tilly's ( NYSE:TLYS ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Tilly's had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly's, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,950,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

