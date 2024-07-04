Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Aman Narang Sells 6,355 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TOST opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Toast by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,595 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth $179,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $70,270,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after buying an additional 3,574,397 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W cut Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

