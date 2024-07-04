Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells $317,875.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $317,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,266.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $329,875.00.

Toast Price Performance

Toast stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

