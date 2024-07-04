Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.67.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPZ

Topaz Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$24.54 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.03 and a 52 week high of C$24.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.