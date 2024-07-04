Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$28.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.67.

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$24.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.31. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.03 and a 12-month high of C$24.65.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

