Total Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 162 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,439,000.

IVV stock opened at $554.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $554.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $531.69 and its 200 day moving average is $511.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

