Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $147.90

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.90 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.72). Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.75), with a volume of 1,776 shares trading hands.

Town Centre Securities Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of £58.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Town Centre Securities

In other Town Centre Securities news, insider Michael Ziff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.78), for a total value of £28,200 ($35,669.11). Insiders own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (the "Company") is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.