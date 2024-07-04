Tracie Oliver Sells 9,394 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,496,000 after buying an additional 613,067 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $9,587,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

