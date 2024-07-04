Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2,070.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,308 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $261.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.