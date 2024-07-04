Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,913 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,680% compared to the average daily volume of 613 put options.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.
HRTX stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $417.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.80.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
