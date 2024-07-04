Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 436,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $330.86 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $345.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

