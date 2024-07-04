Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trevena

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.06. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.