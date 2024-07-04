Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BBOX
Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Up 0.3 %
Tritax Big Box REIT Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 17,500.00%.
Insider Activity
In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Alastair Hughes acquired 30,300 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £50,601 ($64,003.29). Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
About Tritax Big Box REIT
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tritax Big Box REIT
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.