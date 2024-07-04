Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

BBOX opened at GBX 158.70 ($2.01) on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 123.80 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 173 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,957.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Alastair Hughes acquired 30,300 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £50,601 ($64,003.29). Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

