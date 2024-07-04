True Link Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,821 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 357.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 291.4% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,946,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after buying an additional 2,193,795 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after buying an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 377.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,955,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,348 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,845,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.54.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

