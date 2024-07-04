Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 3.2 %

TPX stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $121,445,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $121,329,000. Browning West LP lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,792,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $20,454,000. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 773,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after buying an additional 250,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.