Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 99 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HD opened at $333.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.43 and its 200-day moving average is $352.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $330.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

