Trust Co. of Oklahoma Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 403.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.54.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

