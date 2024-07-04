Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 666 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $484,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.7% in the first quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 87,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $187.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $187.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

