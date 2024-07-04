U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.84.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 26.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,369,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,459,000 after acquiring an additional 713,211 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 60.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 724.7% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 67,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 59,127 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

