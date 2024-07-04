Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Raised by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,419,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,072,515,000 after buying an additional 5,063,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

