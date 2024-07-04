Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 701,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 278,282 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,870,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE UBER opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Get Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.