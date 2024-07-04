Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.71

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.71 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 46415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 9,682 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $494,556.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,449 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $154,480.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $768,865.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,730 shares of company stock worth $3,307,918. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 148,819 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,396,000 after buying an additional 698,242 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $111,828,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 47.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 46,076 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

