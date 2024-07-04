United Capital Management of KS Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $491.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $491.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $457.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.90.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

