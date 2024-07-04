Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.20

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and traded as low as $40.70. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $40.71, with a volume of 35,248 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ULH. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $491.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.50 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

