Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,925,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,899,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 24,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 359,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,434,000 after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $187.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $187.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

