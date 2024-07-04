Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,435,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after buying an additional 3,494,878 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,336,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4,556.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 953,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,885,000 after buying an additional 932,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $140.55 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.