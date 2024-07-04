Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 79 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,071.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $422.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,077.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $970.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $913.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

