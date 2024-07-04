Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $293,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $126.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.10 and its 200-day moving average is $126.95.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

