Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 43 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Netflix by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $436,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.34.

Shares of NFLX opened at $682.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $633.35 and its 200 day moving average is $587.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $689.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

