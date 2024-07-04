Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 199 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

