Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 275 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

PEP opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.24.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

