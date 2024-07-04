Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,859,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after buying an additional 199,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 289,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after buying an additional 129,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.66.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $497.12 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.03 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.20.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

