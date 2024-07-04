Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.57

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $5.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 628,185 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $311.94 million, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

