Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Shares Up 0.5%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.96 and last traded at $75.96. Approximately 18,380 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $75.58.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

