Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 565,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 462,596 shares.The stock last traded at $70.91 and had previously closed at $70.73.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 171.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 67,308 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6,229.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 506,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $3,973,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.