Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $100.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

