Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 14,974 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,433,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of CoreCivic worth $180,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at $792,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CoreCivic by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 116,542 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CXW stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CXW. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Noble Financial cut shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CoreCivic

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.