Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,732,513 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,643,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,732,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sabre worth $183,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Sabre by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 91,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,282,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In related news, EVP Ann J. Bruder bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,517 shares in the company, valued at $690,419.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann J. Bruder purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,517 shares in the company, valued at $690,419.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $368,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SABR. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sabre

Sabre Stock Performance

NASDAQ SABR opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.72. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.