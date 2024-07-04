Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 52,343 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,784,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.14% of Sally Beauty worth $183,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

SBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

SBH opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $908.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

