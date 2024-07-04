Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.32% of Alamo Group worth $159,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALG. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $168.80 on Thursday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $231.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALG. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

