Vanguard Group Inc. Has $175.97 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,987,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $175,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.