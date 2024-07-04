Vanguard Group Inc. Has $175.97 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,987,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $175,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of BIPC opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $47.44.
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend
Brookfield Infrastructure Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
