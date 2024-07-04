Vanguard Group Inc. Has $176.44 Million Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.95% of Tronox worth $176,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tronox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,960,000 after purchasing an additional 597,663 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after buying an additional 876,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Tronox by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,630,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,564,000 after acquiring an additional 449,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 127,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,851,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 169,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TROX opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.71. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Tronox in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tronox

Tronox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.