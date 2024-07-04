Vanguard Group Inc. Has $179.59 Million Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.24% of Goosehead Insurance worth $179,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1,149.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

