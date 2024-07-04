Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,020,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.36% of Century Communities worth $184,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush raised Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCS

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.