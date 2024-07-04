Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

