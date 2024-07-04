Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading 8.3% Higher

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.63. 447,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,421,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get Viasat alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VSAT

Viasat Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 63.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 59.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 30,199 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at about $978,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 40.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after buying an additional 3,417,316 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.